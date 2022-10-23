Chance for severe storms on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -You really can’t get much better weather than we have had this weekend and that will continue to start our week. Monday will be another copy-and-paste sort of day as we will see temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s across our area.

Tuesday is when things heat up and a cold front will push into our area. As it moves through our area, we will see a line of storms that could end up being severe so we will be watching this system as it continues to get closer, the best chance for severe weather in our area is in the afternoon. The likelihood of rain is also a good thing as it will help our current abnormally dry weather. Behind the cold front, we will see cooler temperatures but nothing like the weather we had earlier this week.

Tracking the Tropics: There’s a disturbance east of Bermuda, and it has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. It’ll be moving towards Bermuda in the coming days, and there’s a chance it could slowly organize. Regardless, it won’t be of any threat to our area.

