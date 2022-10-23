ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay announced they will be coming to Jackson State for the first time.

JSU will host Southern at 1 p.m. but the famous broadcast will start from 8-11 a.m.

JACKSON STATE, WE’RE COMING TO YOUR CITY‼️



The epic HBCU rivalry matchup between @GeauxJags and @GoJSUTigersFB is up next! pic.twitter.com/MuT86mfg6Q — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 23, 2022

Jackson State is 7-0 and is leading their best start in program history since 1983.

There are no current updates on where the crew will set up at but we will update the article when notified.

