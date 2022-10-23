Gautier’s Mullet Fest brings music, food and fun to the Singing River Mall

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s biggest festival is back at the Singing River Mall.

Mullet Fest drew in quite the crowd. The festival had live music, food and tons of free games for children to play.

Vera Ward and Berakate Wetterling are visiting with family. They say they were looking forward to getting on the horses.

“I haven’t been on the pony yet actually,” said Ward.

“I haven’t either, but some of my friends went on, and they said it’s really fun because they go and they just walk around and they get to enjoy riding the pony,” said Wetterling.

Several Gautier organizations donate each year to bring the festival to life.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 21, 2022
The Wildcats celebrated Homecoming and Senior night for the students and student athletes.
GOTW: Meridian wins final home game
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, Sela Ward Parkway will be closed from C Street to Front Street.
Portion of Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Ave. South to close temporarily
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home

Latest News

Daryl Stansberry (left) Miles Moss (right)
Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
The Walk to End Alzheimer's begins at Southern Miss Saturday.
Hub City’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises more than $40K
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown.
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown