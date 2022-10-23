Gautier’s Mullet Fest brings music, food and fun to the Singing River Mall

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s biggest festival is back at the Singing River Mall.

Mullet Fest drew in quite the crowd. The festival had live music, food and tons of free games for children to play.

Vera Ward and Berakate Wetterling are visiting with family. They say they were looking forward to getting on the horses.

“I haven’t been on the pony yet actually,” said Ward.

“I haven’t either, but some of my friends went on, and they said it’s really fun because they go and they just walk around and they get to enjoy riding the pony,” said Wetterling.

Several Gautier organizations donate each year to bring the festival to life.

