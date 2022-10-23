Lewis, Fuller spark Texas Southern past Alcorn State 34-27

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Chaunzavia Lewis gave Texas Southern the lead with a 73-yard touchdown on a punt return, Raheme Fuller scored on a 45-yard pick-6 and the Tigers turned back Alcorn State 34-27 on Saturday.

Texas Southern (3-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on Andrew Body’s 18-yard touchdown pass to AJ Bennett. Aaron Allen fired a 65-yard scoring strike to Monterio Hunt, but Noah Kiani missed the point-after kick and Alcorn State (3-4, 2-2) trailed 7-6.

The Braves took a 13-7 lead when Allen connected with Juan Anthony Jr. for a 62-yard touchdown, but Fuller intercepted Allen and raced to the end zone with 38 seconds left before halftime to put the Tigers up 14-13.

Alcorn State took a 20-14 lead on its first possession of the second half when Jarveon Howard scored on a 34-yard run. Texas Southern cut its deficit to three on a 37-yard field goal by Curtis Falkenburg midway through the quarter. Lewis followed with his punt-return score 1:39 later and the Tigers never trailed again.

Body completed 11 of 18 passes for 85 yards with an interception for Texas Southern. He also led the Tigers with 86 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Allen completed 22 of 34 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Alcorn State. Howard rushed 23 times for 135 yards. Anthony finished with eight receptions for 121 yards.

