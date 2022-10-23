Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the color purple symbolizes the anti-domestic violence movement.

The American Hospital Association said the color purple represents courage, survival, honor and a commitment to ending all forms of domestic violence.

Marsy’s Law for Mississippi is one organization fighting to do just that by pushing for legistation that would make it a law for victims to be notified of his or her abuser’s public proceedings and when they have been released.

Cyndi Robinson-Cook, the Victim Coordinator with the organization, explains what started this initivative and why it is so important.

“Marsy’ Law started in California with Marsalee (Marsy) Ann Nicholas and her family. Marsalee was killed by an abusive boyfriend and he was release without notification to the family. They were leaving her funeral and went to a store and the mother walked up on the killer in the grocery store and he started trying to intimidate her. Well, Marsy’s brother and mother decided we don’t want another family to go through this, so they started Marsy’s Law,” said Robinson-Cook.

Marsy’s Law for Mississippi have been fighting for this legislation to get pass for three years.

They continue to reach out to political leaders and look for vicitims to tell their stories to convince the Mississippi House of Representatives and the Senate to approve the bill.

If you would like to tell your story or join the efforts of Marsy’s Law for Mississippi, you are urged to check out their website.

