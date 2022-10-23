MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

By Lydian Kennin and Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SENATOBIA, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Senatobia police officer.

MBI says the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street in Senatobia.

MBI has confirmed one fatality.

Investigators would not confirm who fired their weapon.

Action News 5 spoke to witnesses at a nearby funeral home who were attending a family member’s visitation when the shooting occurred.

They say that during the service, they heard a vehicle wreck out in front of the funeral home.

They say police on the scene alerted them to go inside because there was an active shooting.

Other witnesses say before seeking safety, they saw a man run around back, and that’s when the exchange of gunfire took place.

One man whose vehicle was hit says the incident was frightening.

“It took them a while to take care of business but I’m able to carry my truck home,” said Greg Johnson.

Neither MBI nor police have identified the suspect.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

