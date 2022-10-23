Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The streets in downtown Meridian was bustling with events on Saturday the entire family could enjoy ranging from live music musical performances, a cornhole tournaments, and the Bud and Burgers event.

Kicking off the jammed pack day was the Back Porch Meridian’s cornhole tournament.

“It’s a lot going on here in downtown Meridian. It is something for everybody down here, but we got together with some friends of ours. Got a bunch of boards brought in. We got around 29 teams right now. The bags are flying first place is going to win a thousand bucks so it’s a great day,” said Justin Hardy, the cornhole tournament organizer.

Music filled the air in the Queen City as several different groups performed in various locations downtown.

As the sun began to set, kids were out in their customes getting their sweets at the trunk or treat.

Families were glad to be out and about enjoying the festivities.

“We figured the more candy he can get the better. I feel like it’s a safe environment for him to walk around and we don’t have to worry about cars so that’s really the big thing. It’s always nice to have something around here for kids to do too,” said Trek and Danielle Swancey, event goers.

Closing out the Meridian Fall Festival was the Halloween parade and the Bud and Burgers event with all the fancy fixing and trimmings for your burger.

