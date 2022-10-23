Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Tiger fans were roaring with passion during this year’s homecoming weekend.

Thousands of people, both inside Veterans Memorial Stadium and outside of the stadium tailgating, were cheering on JSU’s historically good football team against Campbell University Saturday afternoon.

“The atmosphere out here is wonderful, everything is great. I must say we are really enjoying ourselves,” said Freda Carson, a Jackson State fan who attended the homecoming game.

From hot food on the grill to jamming to good soulful music, the fun and fellowship was on full display.

“It’s a good time out here and it’s all good energy,” said Damion Portis. “Everybody fellowshipping, celebrating, and everything that JSU has accomplished… so we are just enjoying the moment.”

“I’m going tent to tent, we eating good, good vibes, good people, laughing, talking. We just out here having fun as a big happy family,” said Le’Derien Luckett.

Luckett says today was all about enjoying each other and celebrating the great things happening at the university.

“You get to mingle with your people, talk to them, have fun, laugh. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

The dedicated Tigers fans traveled from near and far to be a part of this year’s historic homecoming, with traffic in the capital city being bumper to bumper early Saturday morning and the Vet being packed out.

“The atmosphere is very inviting and that’s what builds Jackson State University. It’s inviting, it’s nurturing, and we enjoy the atmosphere. So, that’s why we come back every year,” said Rosella, a JSU Alumnus.

Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers went on to beat the Campbell University Fighting Camels 22-14 to start the season off undefeated and winning their first seven games, which is the Tigers’ best start since 1983.

Fans are hoping more great things are in store for the team and Coach Prime this season.

“He’s doing an excellent job. He’s doing an excellent job for the city, a great job for the school, and an excellent job with his players,” Portis said.

