Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With all the events happening Saturday at the Meridian Fall Festival, there are some winners to announce.

Contestants were competing for a $1,000 at the Back Porch Meridian’s Cornhole Tournament.

First place winners Josh Glover and Carson Barrett took that prize home.

At Bud and Burgers, first place winners were John O’Neil Johnson Toyota.

Second place winners were Construction Services Inc. and third place winners were A&B Electric.

Best of show was Charlie Bedding-Fields Perfection Collision Center and the People’s Choice was Mississippi Insurance Group.

