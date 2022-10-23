Winning numbers drawn for $580M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18.

According to Powerball, this is the game’s 10th largest jackpot. The estimated cash value is about $278 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been 33 drawings since then, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 21, 2022
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse

Latest News

Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high