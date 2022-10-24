3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday.

Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.

The Meridian Public School District has released this statement Monday:

“MPSD administration would like to commend the MPSD Campus Police, PASS Security, and local law enforcement for acting swiftly to safely apprehend those who attempted to attend our event with a weapon during the football game on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The additional safety measures and security personnel put in place this year helped de-escalate the situation and thankfully all was resolved peacefully.

MPSD continues to do everything it can to make sure our campuses are safe environments for learning and extracurricular events.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.