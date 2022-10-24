3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday.

Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.

The Meridian Public School District has released this statement Monday:

“MPSD administration would like to commend the MPSD Campus Police, PASS Security, and local law enforcement for acting swiftly to safely apprehend those who attempted to attend our event with a weapon during the football game on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The additional safety measures and security personnel put in place this year helped de-escalate the situation and thankfully all was resolved peacefully.

MPSD continues to do everything it can to make sure our campuses are safe environments for learning and extracurricular events.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests.
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation in the state.
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation
Level 2 slight risk damaging winds main threat
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow

Latest News

Catalytic converter stolen.
Stolen catalytic converters on the rise
Have multiple ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern