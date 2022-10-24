Bentley’s 5th Annual Trail Ride has another successful year

Bentley's 5th Annual Trail Ride and Auction for Baton's Children's Hospital
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Jamie Johnson hosted Bentley’s 5th annual Ride/Auction for the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.

Bentley Strickland is a seven year old boy who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Hurler Syndrome. He has undergone enzyme transfusions, a bone marrow transplant and 13 surgeries. Batson Children’s Hospital is where he has had all of his treatments.

Without Baton’s the Strickland family did not know if Bentley would even make it to his 10th birthday. Now Bentley is able to fulfill his passion of horse back riding and being outdoors.

“Last year we raised $88,000 so this year, it doesn’t matter the amount, as long as we can give some back,” said Bentley’s mom Cindy Strickland. “Batson was able to provide us with a special life for this little guy and it was one we was not guaranteed and we just want to give back to them what they have given to us. And I don’t know if that will ever be possible but we try.”

Bentley’s dad, Kyle Strickland, said, “These people have big hearts in a small community around here.”

Riders participated in a 14 mile horse ride at the Johnson’s family barn. Bentley’s doctor from Batson’s was able to attend the ride for the first year.

“Of course we are out here for a great cause,” said Dr. Patrick Wright. “The children’s hospital is just a wonderful place, it’s a great place for kids to have their treatments that they need and he is living proof.”

All proceeds raised on Saturday went to the Children’s Hospital of Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 21, 2022
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
The Wildcats celebrated Homecoming and Senior night for the students and student athletes.
GOTW: Meridian wins final home game
Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ‘Bama
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
Alcorn State gets shut out by Tulane.
Lewis, Fuller spark Texas Southern past Alcorn State 34-27
Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks (7) reacts after defending against Mississippi State wide...
No. 6 Alabama’s defense stymies No. 24 MSU, 30-6