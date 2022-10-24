Bentley’s 5th Annual Trail Ride has another successful year

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Jamie Johnson hosted Bentley’s 5th annual Ride/Auction for the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.

Bentley Strickland is a seven year old boy who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Hurler Syndrome. He has undergone enzyme transfusions, a bone marrow transplant and 13 surgeries. Batson Children’s Hospital is where he has had all of his treatments.

Without Baton’s the Strickland family did not know if Bentley would even make it to his 10th birthday. Now Bentley is able to fulfill his passion of horse back riding and being outdoors.

“Last year we raised $88,000 so this year, it doesn’t matter the amount, as long as we can give some back,” said Bentley’s mom Cindy Strickland. “Batson was able to provide us with a special life for this little guy and it was one we was not guaranteed and we just want to give back to them what they have given to us. And I don’t know if that will ever be possible but we try.”

Bentley’s dad, Kyle Strickland, said, “These people have big hearts in a small community around here.”

Riders participated in a 14 mile horse ride at the Johnson’s family barn. Bentley’s doctor from Batson’s was able to attend the ride for the first year.

“Of course we are out here for a great cause,” said Dr. Patrick Wright. “The children’s hospital is just a wonderful place, it’s a great place for kids to have their treatments that they need and he is living proof.”

All proceeds raised on Saturday went to the Children’s Hospital of Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.