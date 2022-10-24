Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say

FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.(Pixabay)
By Paige Hill and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A man vacationing in Tennessee was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Officers with the agency said the incident occurred in downtown Gatlinburg around 11 p.m. local time. A man staying in the rental cabin walked into the kitchen to find that a bear had entered the home through a set of locked, but not deadbolted, French doors, a release stated.

The bear charged the man and swatted at him, causing injuries to his face and the top of his head, officials said. While retreating to the bedroom, the bear scratched him across his back.

The man was able to lock himself in the room and call 911, WVLT reported. Afterward, he was driven to a hospital by his family where he was treated and released.

Officials set a trap at the scene and a bear fitting the description was caught and euthanized Sunday afternoon, according to TWRA. The bear was a 2- to 3-year-old female without cubs. Officials said it weighed nearly 210 pounds.

Hair samples from the bear were sent for a DNA analysis, and its claws were swabbed for human hemoglobin testing. A release said results are expected to be released this week.

Wildlife officials said that bears comfortable around humans and unnatural foods sometimes enter homes, vehicles or other human-inhabited areas in search of food.

If you encounter a bear in the Smokies, WVLT has explained what you should do.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation in the state.
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests.
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown.
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown

Latest News

FILE - Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a news conference in Phoenix,...
Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe, DOJ announces
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Trial over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law begins
FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway...
Biden targets Nicaragua’s gold in new move against Ortega