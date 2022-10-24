City of Meridian Arrest Report October 24, 2022

Robbery

At 7:51 PM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:07 AM on October 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 2:25 PM on October 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of Constitution Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 11:32 AM on October 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:12 AM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 24thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:16 AM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 15thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.