City of Meridian Arrest Report October 24, 2022
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CLIFTON E BURNHAM
|1962
|5520 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|HEATHER D MALONE
|1970
|1801 24TH ST APT G3 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ZEPHANIAH D NEALY
|1994
|4524 HWY 39N APT C87 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MICHAEL L SHAMPINE
|1982
|1311 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ZACHARY S FULKERSON
|1990
|501 DEES RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 7:51 PM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:07 AM on October 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:25 PM on October 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of Constitution Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:32 AM on October 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:12 AM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 24thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:16 AM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 15thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.