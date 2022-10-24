First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We start off another week with nice weather today. Highs are in the lower 80 with overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s. Clouds will continue to build in as we go throughout the day. A very small chance of rain is possible this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Those clouds that move in today will continue to increase tonight ahead of the cold front system swinging across the area as we near lunchtime tomorrow. We are under a level 2 out of 5, slight risk, for severe weather. Damaging winds are the main threat. Wind gust can reach up to 60 mph. Be sure to tie down or bring in any outdoor furniture. The possibility for tornados is low but cannot be ruled out. Your umbrella will be needed early morning through later that evening rain showers along with clouds are clearing out Tuesday night. Download the FREE WTOK Weather App to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as showers and storms march over the area.

