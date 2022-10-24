FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday

Have multiple ways of getting alerts
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will cross our area on Tuesday. As it moves through, it’ll also push a line of storms across our area that could pack a heavy punch. Damaging wind will be the main threat as the line of storms crosses our area from west to east, but some storms may have hail...and some isolated tornadoes could also spin up. Therefore, our area sits under a Level 2 out of 5 (slight) risk for severe storms.

The best timing for possible severe weather will be between 10AM and 3PM. Many of you will be well into your day by then, so make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts...including our Free WTOK Weather App. Once this line moves out by 3PM, the weather will quickly improve. So, the PM commute will be fine. There could be some showers around during your AM commute time, but these most likely won’t be severe.

Ahead of the front, highs will hover near 80 degrees. However, behind the front, temps will drop like a rock into the mid 40s by Wednesday morning. Seasonable highs (70s) with sunshine can be expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, increasing clouds are expected with highs near 80. Then, our next storms system moves in for the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s a likely chance for development for a tropical disturbance near Bermuda. If it gets a name, the next name will be Lisa. This will be a system for the Northeastern U.S. to watch. There’s another disturbance southwest of it, and it has a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.

