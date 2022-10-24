Frontline Responders - Bailey Haunted Firehouse

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each year, the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual haunted house offering the community the chance to have their socks scared right off. But every year, this haunted house does something a little different to keep its visitors on their toes.

“so, the trail is definitely a little longer this year. The scenes inside, we mixed them up a little bit, so your gonna see some things that you have never seen before. And you know, we try to put a little time frame on typically how long it takes to go through this thing, and we are down to about or up to rather 20 minutes per group this year. So that’s a little longer than it has been in the past,” said the Assistant Chief of the Bailey Fire Department, Robby McClure.

Many people attend, thinking that they are just going to get a little scare, but don’t realize that this haunted house keeps the fire department operational.

“so instead of having several fundraisers a year, we have one big one, and that’s what we are doing here in the month of October, and to the first weekend of November, so we don’t have to do a whole lot of smaller fundraisers we have the one. Just like all the other volunteer fire departments in the county and in the state, for that matter. We have the power bills, we have water bills, we have to keep the lights on, it helps with training, it helps with the equipment, and any kind of any kind of needs that the fire department has it is vital to the survival of the fire department,” said McClure.

Our reporters here at WTOK got a little taste of what all the haunted house had to offer.

The haunted house will be going on every weekend from now until November fourth.

