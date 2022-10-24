Jones County home destroyed by fire

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home.

A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage.

Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was home with three other residents at the time the incident occurred.

The occupants smelled something burning and, upon investigating, found heavy smoke and flames in the enclosed carport at the home.

They escaped the residence unharmed and activated 911.

Upon arrival of the first responding fire personnel, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Fire burned all the way to a nearby swimming pool.

No injuries were reported.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Dixie EPA. also were on the scene.

Units from Union, Boggy, South Jones, Ovett, Johnson, Southwest and Moselle VFDs also handled five brush fires Sunday, some that were underway at the same time as the house fire.

All six fires took place between 11 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. Sunday.

To learn how you can join the Jones County volunteer fire service in your community, email piojonesfire@gmail.com.

