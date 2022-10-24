Skip to content
News
Hurricane
Giant of the Week
Weather
Sports
Midday News Interviews
Download Our Apps
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Black History Month Special Report
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
Wendy's Giant of the Week
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Kemper County Arrest Report October 24, 2022
Daily Docket 4
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
10-18-2022 Speeding; Possession of Controlled Substance Meth.jpg
Damion Lewis 10-21-2022 Driving While License Suspended; No Insurance; Disregard For Traffice Device.jpg
Destiny Trosclair 10-17-2022 Child Restraint; Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana.jpg
Cardell Robertson 10-20-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
Latest News
Stolen catalytic converters on the rise
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 24, 2022
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 24, 2022