Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 24, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation in the state.
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests.
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown.
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown

Latest News

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 21, 2022