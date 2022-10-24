Mr. Floyd L. Spears

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral service for Mr. Floyd L. Spears will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Benjamin Laird officiating. Interment will follow at Bethsaida Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba County with Military and MS Highway Patrol Honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Spears, 73, of Meridian, passed away peacefully Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home.

Floyd was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. While serving in the Army, Floyd was an MP which served as the foundation for his future career. After returning home, he went to Trooper School, fulfilling his lifelong dreams, and faithfully served with the Mississippi Highway Patrol for over 30 years until his retirement in 2000.  Floyd enjoyed fishing and refurbishing boats in his spare time. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Mr. Spears is survived by his daughter Beverly Spears Odom (Philip); grandson, Jacob Odom; Siblings, Frances Spears, Faye Hagan, James Spears (Cynthia), and Billy Spears. Special Companion, Cathy Carpenter; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Mr. Floyd is preceded in death by his parents Lacy and Bertha Spears; siblings, Kathleen Ferrand, Brudel Spears, Eloise Suber, and Harce Spears.

Pallbearers will be James Spears, Scott Spears, Philip Odom, Jacob Odom, Wayne Barrett, Richard Steinwinder  with  Billy Spears serving as honorary pallbearer.

The Spears family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Spears family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the funeral home.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

