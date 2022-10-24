Mr. Johnnie E. Shirley Jr., 60, of Long Creek, MS passed away at his home on October 23, 2022. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Johnnie loved his dogs always treating them like his children. Before a motorcycle accident forced him out of the workforce, Johnnie worked in the heating and cooling industries in the Meridian area. Johnnie was an inspiration to his family by showing them how to always fight and to never give up. He had a very strong will to live. He also enjoyed debating politics with anyone willing to accept the challenge. Johnnie told it like it was, but he backed it up with a good heart. Johnnie always kept his faith in God.

Johnnie is survived by his sister, Sheila Tanksley (James), his Nieces: Sophia Bramley, Angie Tasso, Jess Fick, Krystal Tanksley, and Carrie Tasso, his nephews: Lee Tasso, Michael Shirley, Dustin Tasso, James Tanksley Jr., Levi Tasso, and Robert Tasso. His faithful pet, “Dog”. His faithful caregiver, Nadine.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie E. Shirley Sr. and Carrie Shirley, his brothers; Robert Cody and Raymond Cody, and his sisters; Rosa M. Shirley, Linda Kent, and Ronda Tasso. nephew, Roger Godwin. His dog Roscoe.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

