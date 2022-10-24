New transportation service for kids

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You heard of taxis and Lyfts transporting adults from point A to point B. A local group of mothers has created a transportation service that’s meant just for kids.

The idea came about when a mother had to juggle her job, home, and mainly her child by taking them from one place to another.

Local mother Brittney Davis has been taking her children back and forth to their destinations while managing her own schedule.

“We registered my son for school, and he was not able to ride the bus. I worked in Meridian, and he goes to school in Enterprise. We needed transportation to get him to and from school. We were unable to find that service. I had to drive an hour and 15 minutes every day for five days to pick him up,” said Davis.

She said there has to be a better way for parents to get their children where they need to be while they take care of their business. So, she created her business called Just for Kids Transit.

“We know someone else is going through this problem. We know someone else is having this trouble or has this need. We came together, we started to think, and we were like let’s do this. Let’s do a transportation company just for kids,” said Davis.

That’s when Davis realizes the problem and became the solution for other parents that are facing the same situation.

“We pick up and drop off from school, daycare, head start, doctors’ appointments pick up and drop off, and we take kids to work before they need to go to work before or after school activities,” said Davis.

The co-owner of the business, Otha Adams, said this service was created after facing a struggle that affected his time management.

“We lived it, we know the struggle, and we know that we are not the only ones to have this issue. We want to be a blessing to others to push and make this happen,” said Adams.

“You have so many parents that work from home, working extended hours, unable to meet their kids, basketball games, getting into art or gymnastics. I spoke with several parents who have this need, or I want to put their child in these or that. But they don’t have anyone to pick them up, or it doesn’t fit into their schedule. So, they need that option of someone trustworthy to pick that child up to take them to point A to point B and being content that my child is in good hands,” said Davis.

How does the service work? Well, the parents will sit down with the owners of the company; to be interviewed. This is when the parents gain the owner’s trust and decide to use their services.

“We have a deep passion for this service, and we want them to feel that passion. We want them to feel the honesty, trust, and love we put into this. The parent must feel comfortable, and we want to feel their trust,” said Adams.

This couple started this business back in August. They even bought a that can accommodate up to 16 passengers.

“It’s about the need of the child in the parent. We are there to serve them, not them serving us,” said Davis.

To join or learn more about this business, you can contact them at 601-686-0442.

This service extends to Lauderdale County and surrounding areas.

