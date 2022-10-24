Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turned into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker.

Jessica Parker, 40, is charged with felony embezzlement.

Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets.

Parker would then get them and cash them in.

Investigators believe that is exactly what happened with a $500,000 ticket on September 15. Management called the police about the alleged scheme.

Tupelo police are working with state agencies in connection with the lottery ticket fraud and have seized two vehicles as evidence.

Law enforcement has also frozen money in accounts under Parker’s control. More charges are possible in this case.

Parker’s bond is set at $50,000.

