Stolen catalytic converters on the rise

Catalytic converter stolen.
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Once again, thieves are beginning to target car parts, catalytic converters to be specific.

It takes criminals only a few minutes to cut off the converter, which is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They contain metals like platinum and palladium. Palladium is currently worth more than its weight in gold. Local law enforcement says it’s a tricky crime to solve.

“It’s a difficult situation because your vehicle is outside most of the time and in locations where it’s not always being watched,’ Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “The best thing you as a citizen is to do everything you can to protect that vehicle. Putting it behind a fence certainly helps, but it’s not 100 percent. We have had situations where fences have been cut.”

Calhoun said they would like information about people that are buying stolen catalytic converters. If you have that information, you are asked to Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS or the sheriff’s department.

