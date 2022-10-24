Survey: Chick-fil-A is Gen Z’s favorite restaurant

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of...
A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.(Source: CNN/KTAB)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Teenagers across the country love Chick-fil-A, calling it their favorite restaurant chain in a recent survey.

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.

Starbucks came in second at 12% of teens, followed by Chipotle at 7% and McDonald’s at 6%.

Chick-fil-A had 2,730 outlets and hit nearly $16 billion in sales in 2021, according to food industry research firm Technomic.

The company hasn’t won everybody over, though. Its support for anti-LGBTQ organizations and opposition to same-sex marriage have been at the center of political debates and calls for boycotts.

The survey polled 14,500 teens in 47 states. Their average age was just under 16 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation in the state.
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown.
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests.
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests

Latest News

The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
The Trump Organization, the former president's real estate company, is charged with an alleged...
Trump Organization trial starts; Cheney details Jan. 6 subpoena