Candy Crawl rescheduled

Meridian’s Candy Crawl has been rescheduled for Wednesday because of the weather.
Meridian’s Candy Crawl has been rescheduled for Wednesday because of the weather.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Candy Crawl has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. because of Tuesday’s weather conditions. The annual downtown festival will take place at Dumont Plaza and over 40 participating businesses.

The Candy Crawl allows children up to age 12, accompanied by a parent or guardian, to trick or treat in a safe and controlled environment.  There will be a DJ playing your favorite creepy crawly tunes, food truck and lots of goodies for the children.

The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian is Saturday, Oct. 30. Young people up to age 12 are allowed to trick or treat Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Level 2 slight risk damaging winds main threat
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

Know your safe place
First Alert: Weather Alert Day! Severe storms move in near 10 am
The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified...
Dove, TRESemmé, other dry shampoos recalled over benzene levels
Poll worker shortages continue to impact communities across the Ozarks, including Taney County.
Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet