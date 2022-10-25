Candy Crawl rescheduled

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Candy Crawl has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. because of Tuesday’s weather conditions. The annual downtown festival will take place at Dumont Plaza and over 40 participating businesses.

The Candy Crawl allows children up to age 12, accompanied by a parent or guardian, to trick or treat in a safe and controlled environment. There will be a DJ playing your favorite creepy crawly tunes, food truck and lots of goodies for the children.

The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian is Saturday, Oct. 30. Young people up to age 12 are allowed to trick or treat Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., accompanied by a parent or guardian.

