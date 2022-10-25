City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2022
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RAMOND L REED
|1985
|4025 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:00 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:15 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:35 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:03 AM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 27thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
