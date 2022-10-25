City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:00 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:15 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:35 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:03 AM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 27thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.