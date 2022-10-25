City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RAMOND L REED19854025 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:00 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:15 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:35 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:03 AM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 27thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Level 2 slight risk damaging winds main threat
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 25, 2022
Catalytic converter stolen.
Stolen catalytic converters on the rise
Daily Docket 4
Kemper County Arrest Report October 24, 2022
Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game