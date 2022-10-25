Enterprise School District deals with ‘flu outbreak’
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise students are learning from home Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus outbreak.
The district released a notice saying “due to an outbreak of the flu virus that has greatly impacted our students (nearly 30%) and teachers, the Enterprise School District will conduct virtual learning.”
Students will return to in-person learning Thursday.
The district said the custodial staff is sanitizing all classrooms while the schools are closed.
