Enterprise School District deals with ‘flu outbreak’

Enterprise students are learning from home Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus outbreak.
Enterprise students are learning from home Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus outbreak.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise students are learning from home Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus outbreak.

The district released a notice saying “due to an outbreak of the flu virus that has greatly impacted our students (nearly 30%) and teachers, the Enterprise School District will conduct virtual learning.”

Students will return to in-person learning Thursday.

The district said the custodial staff is sanitizing all classrooms while the schools are closed.

