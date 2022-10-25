Enterprise School District deals with ‘flu outbreak’

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise students are learning from home Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus outbreak.

The district released a notice saying “due to an outbreak of the flu virus that has greatly impacted our students (nearly 30%) and teachers, the Enterprise School District will conduct virtual learning.”

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause but want to be proactive in preventing an even larger outbreak within our district. We ask that you please wash and sanitize all classroom materials, including book bags, lunch boxes, etc.”

Students will return to in-person learning Thursday.

The district said the custodial staff is sanitizing all classrooms while the schools are closed.

