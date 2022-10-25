First Alert: Weather Alert Day! Severe storms move in near 10 am

Know your safe place
Know your safe place(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Tuesday. Today we are under a Level 2 out of 5, slight risk, for severe weather. Damaging winds up to 35+mph are possible. We also cannot rule out the threat for hail or tornadoes. Light rain shower are already over the area and that will be the case for most of the morning as of the cold front. Even heavier rain is on the way as a cold front moves through around 10 am. So, be sure to stay weather aware between 10am-5pm. Very heavy rain and high winds could possibly cause small tree limbs to break and maybe even a brief power outage. Download the free WTOK Weather App to stay up to date with Storm Team 11 on this stormy day.

Update On The Tropics:

We are still tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic. Disturbance 1 has a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days. It is likely the become a tropical depression later this week. Disturbance 2 does look conducive to likely form in to a tropical depression also over the next few days. It had a 30% chance of development. Be sure to have a plan in place for you and your family as we continue through the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

