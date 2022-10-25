Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 25, 2022

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Level 2 slight risk damaging winds main threat
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2022
Catalytic converter stolen.
Stolen catalytic converters on the rise
Daily Docket 4
Kemper County Arrest Report October 24, 2022
Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game