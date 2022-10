PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was charged with two counts of touching and handling a child for lustful purposes in Pike County.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Honea, 40, was arrested on October 14.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

