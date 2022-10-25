Marion town hall meeting to discuss recent increases

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A special town hall meeting is coming up this week in the town of Marion.

Marion Mayor Larry Gill said city leaders will address concerns surrounding a rise in water and garbage fees.

“Basically, we are going up about $1.68 on the water rates to help offset some of the deficit we were incurring in the water department,” Gill explained. “We are going up in the garbage rate to get in compliance with a state law that requires us to receive revenue from the services we provide.”

Gill said this is also a great opportunity to interact with the community and uphold a level of transparency with the citizens of Marion.

“I know the citizens have questions when it relates to these increases,” Gill said. “I know they are probably getting two or three different stories. We want to take this opportunity for the Board, myself and our attorney to sit there and allow the citizens to ask questions and get the facts as it relates to these increases.

The town hall meeting will be this Thursday evening (Oct. 27) from 6 p.m. 7 p.m. at the Hamasa Shriners building on Dale Dr.

