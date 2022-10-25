MUW opens naming survey to campus, community

Mississippi University for Women considers taking ‘women’ out of name
Mississippi University for Women considers taking ‘women’ out of name(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi University for Women will continue to seek input with a public survey as the university explores a name change.

Through the survey, participants may rank the importance of various factors and themes, suggest names and indicate willingness to participate in a focus group. A link for focus group registration will be at the end of the survey in order to not associate personal information with the survey.

“We have received feedback and suggestions from our listening sessions, from emails and from our conversations with others. The next step in our process is to build on that by engaging our stakeholders through this survey,” said President Nora Miller.

The university said all survey responses are anonymous. To take the survey, visit: https://lovecommslc.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5BaxCpHKoFnImsC.

MUW is partnering with Love Communications, a Salt Lake City-based firm, for the naming process. The survey will be open until 12:00 a.m. Monday, October 31 CST. The market research firm also will randomly select participants for the focus groups in November.

The Naming Taskforce will use the results of the survey and focus groups to move toward a consensus of a name. The selection will be presented to the university president. If more research and feedback is needed, additional focus groups will occur.

The W was founded in 1884 as the first public college for women in the United States. Today, the university is home to more than 3,000 students and 70 majors and concentrations and has educated men for 40 years.

