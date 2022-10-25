Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings.

The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.

If you have any information that could assist law enforcement in identifying and arresting the shooters, you may contact the Newton Police Department at 601-683-2043, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401, or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

