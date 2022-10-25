Philadelphia man sentenced to over 18 years for gun charge

James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison on a gun charge.
James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison on a gun charge.(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Philadelphia, Miss., man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. A federal grand jury indicted Peeples Jan. 15, 2020. He later pleaded guilty.

Court records state that a Philadelphia woman called the Philadelphia Police Department July 15, 2018, and reported that a man she knew as “P James” was at her house threatening her with a gun. An officer later said he stopped Peeples’ car and saw the defendant trying to hide a gun and a bag of marijuana as he approached. Peeples was arrested and a search turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and three handguns, according to court documents.

The government said Peeples has multiple felony convictions out of Neshoba County Circuit Court for drug sales and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Philadelphia Police Department and was part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

