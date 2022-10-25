Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway.

Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a month to recognize the importance and impact of the institutions.

“I wanted to bring light to that, to this is HBCU Month, and I also encourage others to do the same thing,” said Tatum.

“I donated $25 to each institution,” he said. “In fact, we placed the checks in the mail in yesterday.”

Tatum calls his total $350 donation modest, but said the intent is worth even more.

“Every little bit helps,” the judge explained. “We don’t want to leave anyone out, and we just want to just make a positive impact.”

Nichelle Williams Nix, who oversees the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs where they work to build a pipeline for HBCU graduates to the state’s workforce, called the judge’s actions noble.

“With the hopes of retaining that talent, diverse talent within the state of Alabama,” said Nix, who hopes others will help with that pipeline.

“That comes in the form of donations, or whatever you can do,” Tatum explained, noting that he plans to continue to donate to these institutions.

The state HBCU Co-Op Program has rolling enrollment. Those interested can email Nix at info@GOMA.alabama.gov.

Alabama’s 14 HBCUs include:

