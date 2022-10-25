The rain is gone, but temps will take a nosedive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clouds and showers dominated on Tuesday, and Meridian picked up nearly .25″ of rain. We are now behind a cold front, and the temps will take a nosedive. Instead of lows in the 60s, get ready for lows in the mid-upper 40s by Wednesday morning. So, you may want to have on a jacket or thick sweater as you kick-off your Hump Day.

However, your Wednesday brings lots of sunshine and highs will reach the low 70s. Mid 70s return for Thursday, and upper 70s return on Friday. However, additional clouds move in for Friday affiliated with an area of low pressure that’ll bring us our next good chance of rain by Saturday . It looks like this system will be a bit of a soaker for our weekend plans, as scattered showers are expected to spill over into Sunday. So, if you have outdoor weekend plans, you may want to make some back-up indoor plans just in case. Highs this weekend will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tracking the Tropics

There are several areas that we’re watching, but none are a threat to our local area in the short term. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for the latest.

