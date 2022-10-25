Teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years

Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a...
Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Source: KMAX/KOVR via CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - An elementary school teacher in California is facing charges on accusations that she kept a missing teenager at her home for almost two years.

Holga Olivares, 61, appeared in court Monday. Police say she hid Michael Ramirez from his parents for nearly two years.

The then-15-year-old went missing June 9, 2020, from his Rancho Cordova home. An extensive search was conducted, but police couldn’t find him. Olivares was a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney K-8 School in Sacramento at the time.

Almost two years later, on March 11, Ramirez returned home. He is now 17 years old.

Police have not provided details on his disappearance or return.

After an investigation, police arrested and booked Olivares on charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Sacramento City Unified School District says Olivares has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Level 2 slight risk damaging winds main threat
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

The U.S. State Department signals there may be progress in freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner...
US official: 'Active discussions' on freeing Griner, Whelan
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court hears appeal by Brittney Griner against sentence
An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school, fatally shooting a teacher and a...
Details emerge after St. Louis school shooting that killed 2
Dustin Owens, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend,...
Missing pregnant woman found dead; boyfriend arrested