Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation

Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday.

According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Mary Ann Collins and 22-year-old Travion Barnett, both of Laurel.

On Monday, officers responded to a shooting on West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry around 12:05 p.m. Officers located the victims in a vehicle, and they were pronounced dead on the scene, according to LPD.

-
-(WDAM)

A third victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported by EMServe Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Capt. Michael Reaves with LPD is in charge of the case.

Members of LPD would like to extend condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic incident

Anyone with information about criminal activity can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

