Carl the Rooster killer found guilty, attorney insists she didn’t do it

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of animal cruelty on Wednesday, but her attorney maintains she is innocent.

“My client did not kill Carl,” attorney Thomas Alanzo said following the ruling. “My client is a mother of four. She works hard. She would never harm a defenseless animal. She’s just not that kind of person.”

Kendra Shaffer is now charged with a misdemeanor crime, which is punishable with up to six months in jail and/or no more than a $1,000 fine. Her sentencing is postponed to a later date.

Alanzo said the fight is not over. They now plan to appeal to the county court.

“There was not sufficient evidence to convict in this particular matter,” Alanzo said. “I disagree with the judge’s decision, but I do respect it.”

He added that three other males were involved in the incident. And if they can track them down, then they will be present during the next trial. That date is not set.

“Routinely, people were picking up the rooster, Carl, and abusing the rooster. But my client did not,” Alanzo said. “My client picked him up, petted it for a period of time, put it back down. And it was alive and well.”

Supporters of Carl 2.0 gathered to hear her verdict:

“I don’t want people to be mean to the girl who hurt Carl, but I also want justice to be served,” Chelsea Prince told WLOX. “And I want her to be able to know that this wasn’t just a funny prank, that it hurt a lot of people.”

“It’s just so sad because he was like the town mascot, and everybody loved seeing him,” Nancy Brock said.

“It’s just senseless. I don’t get it, and I think something should be done,” Kelly Carl said.

“At least she’s been prosecuted,” animal activist Doll Stanley said. “At least it’s been recognized that this was a crime.”

