Carlene C. Allen, 86, peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:00 am, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North, with interment to follow in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Bro. Andy May will be officiating.

Mrs. Allen is survived by her daughters Brenda Hudnell (Hester), and Tina Thead (Jimmy); grandchildren James Hudnell (Anne), Ashley Pogue (David), Courtney Salisbury (Nicholas), Phillip Allen, Candace Allen, Serena Doherty (Ben), and Trevor Allen along with 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Priscilla and Charley Cooley; her husband Woodrow Allen; a son Kenneth Allen; a granddaughter Brandie Boles; three brothers and seven sisters.

Mrs. Allen was a wonderful, loving mother and Memaw, who would do anything for her children. She would do without on many occasions, to make sure her family was taken care of. She worked over 23 years at the daycare at Pine Forest Baptist Church. She had the most kind and giving heart and she loved her daycare children like they were her own. She loved her church, Fellowship Baptist Church, and her church family very much. She also enjoyed reaching out to the shut-ins and elderly and checking on them. She truly had a servants heart.

Pallbearers will be James Hudnell, David Pogue, Nicholas Salisbury, Daniel Harris, Tony Ridinger, and Wyatt Salisbury.

Please visit www.webbstephens.com to view the online register and leave condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carlene Cooley Allen, please visit our floral store.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.