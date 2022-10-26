City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JENNIFER S DAVIS
|1988
|4809 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|ALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
|KENNETH STORMS
|1980
|4809 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|ALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
|CLARENCE J CLAY JR
|2000
|2333 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF AGREEMENT
|NATHAN ALEXANDER JR
|1980
|2611 EDGEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:17 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:12 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bonita Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:27 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:19 AM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:47 AM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
