City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:17 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:12 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bonita Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 6:27 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 11:19 AM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:47 AM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.