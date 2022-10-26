City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JENNIFER S DAVIS19884809 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
KENNETH STORMS19804809 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
CLARENCE J CLAY JR20002333 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF AGREEMENT
NATHAN ALEXANDER JR19802611 EDGEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:17 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:12 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bonita Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:27 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:19 AM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:47 AM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 25, 2022

