Diamond Jim's and Mrs. Donna's Ole Farm Beef House open its doors to the public

The Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has fully opened its doors to the public...
The Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has fully opened its doors to the public with a ribbon cutting.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has fully opened its doors to the public with a ribbon cutting.

Family, friends, city officials, and hungry customers made their way to Meridian’s new Diamond Jim location. Diamond Jim’s has been around for 19 years, with its locations in Livingston. The business will be run by three family members. The family said they are happy to share their food with the people of Queen City.

“Meridian needed another restaurant where you hand cooking the stakes. It is different and people know about it from Livingston. It seems like a lot of people wanted it so here we are,” said Mother Deanna Dial.

“I think it is going to be a really good thing. He got a huge parking lot, so we are not worried about it getting too full. He got a big waiting room so everything should go well,” said one of the owners Jimmy Dail.

The restaurant will be open on Wednesday through Saturday from 4 pm until 9.

