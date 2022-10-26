Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia now open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -From dirt to a brand-new facility, the city of Philadelphia has now gained a significant business, not only operating as a car dealership but so much more.

“Then we have had some relationship with the local community colleges. I believe that some of their students will rotate through the service department and finish their training, and they can do a local internship program, and we are very excited that it will be a local resource, you know, for the folk here in the city, and they won’t have to travel out of town to buy the cars or to get them serviced,” said Owner Dr. Azhar Pasha.

The new dealership did not just appear out of nowhere. There was a lot of hard work throughout this entire process. With the help of the local government, city leaders, and contractors this dealership was able to open its doors up three months early.

“What I would like to say that the city of Philadelphia, the local leaders they, have been great to us. They were very helpful, as you would know, and there was a lot of paperwork involved lot of permitting, and they were exceptionally helpful. They made the process really easy, and of course, Yates Construction obviously they were superb,” said Pasha.

The dealership offers a wide selection of brand-new vehicles as well as a wide range of used cars that you can purchase.

