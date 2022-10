MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trick-or-treating will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the city of Meridian.

The age limit for trick-or-treaters is 13 and under. Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a parent or adult.

Masks should not be worn by individuals over age 10.

