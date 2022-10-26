Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2022

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison on a gun charge.
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 18 years for gun charge
The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to...
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 25, 2022

Latest News

The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to...
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2022
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 25, 2022