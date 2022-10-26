Methodist Senior Services celebrating its 60th anniversary

The Methodist Senior Services is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a big event called Rocking with the Rhythm.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Methodist Senior Services is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a big event called Rocking with the Rhythm.

Residents and staff members dressed up in their favorite costumes, where they listen to live music, and visit family. Members celebrate, six decades of Christian service to senior citizens. There were several vendors, live music, as well as city officials, giving a helping hand.

“We are so thrilled that the residents chose to participate and help celebrate six wonderful decades of Methodist Senior Services,” said The Marketing and Public Relations Director, Marsha Hannah.”

“They are the sweetest people I know,” said visitor Camryn Taylor.”

The Methodist Senior Services has been providing a special place for elders to live in comfort since 1962.

