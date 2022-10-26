3rd Congressional District candidate Shuwaski Young hosted meet and greet

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District, Shuwaski Young, held a meet and greet Tuesday night at 2900 St Paul St. in Meridian.

Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking.

Young has a degree in political science. He started his political career serving as external engagement coordinator in the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Jeh Johnson durinth Obama administration and campaigned for Hillary Clinton. Young shared the reasons he believes voters should choose him.

“First and foremost, I am going to be available. People will have access to me. I care deeply about this state. I care deeply about this country, and I care deeply about the policies that are going to improve our communities overall. I have prepared for over 15 years for this particular moment to serve the people of Mississippi. That is why my background is so diverse. I worked all over the country in so many different areas to bring those particular skills back to Mississippi. As you know, Mississippi has a brain drain problem and we want to figure out how to keep people in the state,” said Young.

The election for that race is on November 8.

Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest was in Meridian for a meet and greet on Monday. We will have an in-depth interview with both candidates in our upcoming special election show that’s airing Sunday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m. on WTOK.

