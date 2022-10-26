3rd Congressional District candidate Shuwaski Young hosted meet and greet

Young talked with voters about why they should vote for him.
Young talked with voters about why they should vote for him.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District, Shuwaski Young, held a meet and greet Tuesday night at 2900 St Paul St. in Meridian.

Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking.

Young has a degree in political science. He started his political career serving as external engagement coordinator in the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Jeh Johnson durinth Obama administration and campaigned for Hillary Clinton. Young shared the reasons he believes voters should choose him.

“First and foremost, I am going to be available. People will have access to me. I care deeply about this state. I care deeply about this country, and I care deeply about the policies that are going to improve our communities overall. I have prepared for over 15 years for this particular moment to serve the people of Mississippi. That is why my background is so diverse. I worked all over the country in so many different areas to bring those particular skills back to Mississippi. As you know, Mississippi has a brain drain problem and we want to figure out how to keep people in the state,” said Young.

The election for that race is on November 8.

Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest was in Meridian for a meet and greet on Monday. We will have an in-depth interview with both candidates in our upcoming special election show that’s airing Sunday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m. on WTOK.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Level 2 slight risk damaging winds main threat
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

Methodist Senior Services celebrated its 60th anniversary with a big event at Aldersgate,...
Methodist Senior Services celebrates 60th anniversary
Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns
Marion town hall meeting to discuss recent increases
Marion town hall meeting to discuss recent increases
Crank up the heat...
The rain is gone, but temps will take a nosedive