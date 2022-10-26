Raiders prep for 1st round of MAIS playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s officially playoff season for High School football, specifically for MAIS football as the Lamar Raiders get ready for the first round.

It has been quite the season for the Raiders as they started the season by dropping their first games, but have had a big turnaround as they are in the postseason picture. It all starts with first year Head Coach Jacob Land. who has kept the confidence up for the team. During practice on Tuesday, Coach Land spoke on the toughness.

“This team didn’t quit. They kept working every single day at practice,” Land said. “They understood what they were working for and once we got past that tough stretch of schedule in the first part of the season, it started clicking for us. We are playing with a lot of confidence and feel pretty good about ourselves,” Land said.

The players on the Raiders have also seen a change in tone for the team and they believe that this group can go deep in the postseason.

“I’m really excited. You know, I’ve played since 8th grade and I feel like this is one of the better teams we have had since then,” Senior offensive lineman Christian Chambers said.

“Our team has gotten so much better in the season,” Senior linebacker and wide receiver John Powell said. “The first half didn’t go as what we planned but we definitely bounced back. Practice got a lot more intense and I think we all had trust in our coaching and just really put the effort in and played a lot better,” Powell said.

The Raiders will host Madison St. Joe in a rematch from earlier in the season. In that game, Lamar won in a shutout 28-0. Kickoff is at 7 PM at Lamar High School.

