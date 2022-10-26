Raiders prep for 1st round of MAIS playoffs

The Raiders held practice on Tuesday as the prep for the first round of the MAIS playoffs.
The Raiders held practice on Tuesday as the prep for the first round of the MAIS playoffs.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s officially playoff season for High School football, specifically for MAIS football as the Lamar Raiders get ready for the first round.

It has been quite the season for the Raiders as they started the season by dropping their first games, but have had a big turnaround as they are in the postseason picture. It all starts with first year Head Coach Jacob Land. who has kept the confidence up for the team. During practice on Tuesday, Coach Land spoke on the toughness.

“This team didn’t quit. They kept working every single day at practice,” Land said. “They understood what they were working for and once we got past that tough stretch of schedule in the first part of the season, it started clicking for us. We are playing with a lot of confidence and feel pretty good about ourselves,” Land said.

The players on the Raiders have also seen a change in tone for the team and they believe that this group can go deep in the postseason.

“I’m really excited. You know, I’ve played since 8th grade and I feel like this is one of the better teams we have had since then,” Senior offensive lineman Christian Chambers said.

“Our team has gotten so much better in the season,” Senior linebacker and wide receiver John Powell said. “The first half didn’t go as what we planned but we definitely bounced back. Practice got a lot more intense and I think we all had trust in our coaching and just really put the effort in and played a lot better,” Powell said.

The Raiders will host Madison St. Joe in a rematch from earlier in the season. In that game, Lamar won in a shutout 28-0. Kickoff is at 7 PM at Lamar High School.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Level 2 slight risk damaging winds main threat
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Southern Miss to grace national spotlight against defending conference champs
Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the...
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Bentley Strickland rides his horse Baby, in the 5th annual horse ride and auction that gives...
Bentley’s 5th Annual Trail Ride has another successful year
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the...
Harper’s HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series